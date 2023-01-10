Five including cop and foreigners arrested over ATM fraud remanded

The five suspects including the Inspector of Police (IP) of the Meegahathenna Police, who were arrested yesterday (09 Jan.) over incidents of siphoning money from several ATMs, have been remanded till 23 January by the Baddegama Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department last evening in relation to incidents of siphoning money from several ATMs of state banks in the Southern Province.

The five suspects include the IP of Meegahathenna Police, 02 Bulgarians, a Canadian and a Sri Lankan, according to police.

The foreign duo were arrested by the Computer Crime Investigation Division of the CID, while they were staying at a luxury apartment complex in Colombo 06.

Upon searching the apartment complex, officers had recovered various equipment used by them to carry out the racket, including laptops and walkie-talkies.

Meanwhile, the OIC of the administration division of the Meegahathenna Police was also arrested in Amugoda, Pitigala, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the suspects.