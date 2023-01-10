Cabinet green-lights electricity tariff revision effective from 01 Jan

Cabinet green-lights electricity tariff revision effective from 01 Jan

January 10, 2023   11:53 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of Electricity Tariff revision, effective from 01 January 2023.

Accordingly, the revision is scheduled to be reviewed by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) before 15 February, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena stated.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet yesterday (09 Jan.) granted approval to implement a cost reflective Electricity Tariff formula, based on which electricity tariffs are expected to increase.

