Services of Merchant Marine Secretariat temporarily halted

January 10, 2023   12:16 pm

The public services of the Merchant Marine Secretariat which is operated under the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Aviation have been temporarily halted. In a statement, the Merchant Marine Secretariat mentioned that the services provided by the office will be suspended until January 12, starting from today (Jan.10). Accordingly, all clients of the Merchant Marine Secretariat are informed not to visit the office to obtain services during this period. However, the online services provided by the office will continue as usual, the statement added. The decision to temporarily halt the services provided by the Merchant Marine Secretariat has been taken since the office is being moved to another building from the current establishment due to an urgent need.
