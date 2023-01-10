Cabinet nod to call investors to establish oil refinery in Hambantota

January 10, 2023   01:48 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to call expressions of interest (EOI) to establish an export-oriented oil refinery and related product processing centre in Hambantota.

Joining the Cabinet press conference held this morning (Jan.10), Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardena pointed out that it has been identified that there is a high potential for establishing an export-oriented oil refinery and related product processing centre associated with Hambantota area.

Various parties including foreign investors are showing interest in utilizing this investment opportunity, the minister claimed further.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the proposal presented by Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera to issue notices calling expressions of interest in order to select a suitable investor for the establishment of a petroleum refinery in Hambantota and to receive detailed proposals from investors who meet the basic requirements.

