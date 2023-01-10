The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (10 Jan.) rejected the petition filed by Adarsha Karadana requesting the court to release her on anticipatory bail.

On 03 January, Karadana, who was recently in the spotlight after releasing an alleged video of her estranged partner, former Presidential Advisor Ashu Marasinghe sexually abusing her pet dog, filed a petition with the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, requesting that she be released on anticipatory bail on account that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is preparing to arrest her.

However, Karadana’s petition was rejected by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis today, on the grounds that allowing for the petition to proceed would be inappropriate, as investigations into the accusations levelled against Marasinghe and the controversial video in question are currently underway.

Despite Karadana’s counsel having stated that his client had filed the petition fearing for her safety, Marasinghe’s legal representative countered this argument, stating that the release of Karadana is likely to hinder the ongoing investigations into the matter.

The CID, too, informed the court that allowing for the release of already discourteous Karadana would hinder the investigation, as she is unlikely to aid the ongoing probe in any way if released.

On 23 December 2022, Karadana, together with Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Hirunika Premachandra, called for a media briefing, during which they released a video and images of the former Presidential Advisor allegedly sexually abusing the former’s pet dog.

Marasinghe vehemently denied the allegations and filed a complaint with the CID on 24 December accusing Karadana of having doctored the video herself.

He went on to demand Rs. 1.5 billion from the duo on 30 December as compensation for defaming him.

Accordingly, notices were issued to both Premachandra and Karadana, demanding Rs. 500 million from the former, and Rs. 1 billion from the latter, over recent claims made by the duo at the aforementioned press conference, while the CID is also preparing to take Karadana into custody over the complaint filed by Marasinghe.