SL teams T20 WC tour in Australia: Committee report handed over to sports minister

January 10, 2023   06:10 pm

The committee appointed to look into the participation of the Sri Lanka cricket team at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year and related incidents has handed over its report to the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena, the chairman of the panel, handed over the document to the minister today.

Pursuant to o Article 39(3) of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973, a six-member committee was appointed in early December 2022 to inquire into the incidents reported on Sri Lanka cricket players during their tour in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s national cricket squad was in Australia from 16 October 2022 to 13 November 2022 to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Several incidents against the conduct of the national team players were reported after an Australian woman levelled sexual assault allegations against top order batter Danushka Gunathilaka.

