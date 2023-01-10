UNP joins hands with SLPP for LG election

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to join hands with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to contest the upcoming Local Government (LG) Election.

The general secretary of the party, Palitha Range Bandara stated this speaking to the media today.

At a recent meeting with electoral organizers of both parties, the UNP and the SLPP have agreed to contest certain electoral areas under the ‘elephant’ symbol, some electoral areas under the ‘lotus bud’ symbol and the other electoral areas under a common symbol.

Meanwhile, a general consensus has been reached to contest the Colombo Municipal Council, Kandy Municipal Council and Puttalam Urban Council under the ‘elephant’ symbol, Range Bandara said further.