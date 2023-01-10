Accepting deposits for LG election to be suspended?

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs & Local Government instructed the district secretaries not to accept deposits from the local government election contestants until further notice, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said today.

Convening a media briefing this evening, the opposition leader also revealed a letter purportedly sent by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs & Local Government to the district secretaries in this regard.

According to this letter, the decision, which was taken by the Cabinet of Ministers, had been communicated to the ministerial secretary Neil Bandara Hapuhinna.