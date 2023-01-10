Magisterial inquiry into Schaffter murder continues, brother records evidence

January 10, 2023   07:44 pm

The Magisterial inquiry into the recent murder of famed businessman Dinesh Schaffter was conducted today (10 Jan.), after being adjourned on 04 January.

Accordingly, the inquest was, once again, held in the chambers of Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya, as per a request made by the relatives of the deceased.

Evidence was recorded from Schaffter’s brother today, who had identified the body, under the direction of officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while the hearing of further evidence was adjourned until 13 January.

Although initially called up in open court, the magisterial inquest was commenced on 04 January, in Jayasundara’s chambers upon requests made by relations of the late Schaffter.

At the first inquest, evidence was recorded from both, the deceased’s wife and another person identified as an executive officer, with no journalists present at the scene.

The 52-year-old Janashakthi PLC Director was found tied up in the driving seat of his car at the Borella cemetery on 15 December 2022, and later died while receiving treatment at the ICU of the National Hospital in Colombo.

