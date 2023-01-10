Canada imposes sanctions on four Sri Lankans including Gotabaya, Mahinda

Canada has imposed sanctions on four Sri Lankan state officials, including former Presidents Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa, over alleged human rights violations during the island nation’s civil conflict from 1983 to 2009.

A statement published by the Canadian foreign ministry on Tuesday (Jan 10) accused the two former Sri Lankan presidents, Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake and Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi of committing “gross and systematic violations of human rights” during the period the country was grappling with the armed conflict.