Mainly fair weather expected over the island and sea areas

January 11, 2023   08:20 am

The Department of Meteorology says mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island and the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. 

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate, it said. 

