Election Commission summons monitoring groups & political party secretaries

Sri Lanka’s election monitoring organizations and the secretaries of political parties have been summoned to the Election Commission today (Jan. 11).

Executive Director of People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL), Rohana Hettiarachchi said that this is the first time that election monitoring organizations and political parties have been invited together for a discussion in relation to the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

“The PAFFREL organization hopes to draw the attention of the Election Commission towards the obstacles of holding an independent and fair election”, Mr. Hettiarachchi said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that as the election is to be held while the local government bodies are still functioning, there could be attemps to utilise the resources of local government bodies, especially the vehicles, development projects and welfare programs to promote candidates of the election.

“Complaints have already been made regarding the matter. Therefore, I hope to draw the commission’s attention to this,” he added.