08 political parties and 11 independent groups deposit money for LG election

Eight political parties and 11 independent groups have placed cash deposits for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election by yesterday (Jan.10).



The Election Commission stated that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has made their cash deposits for Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts yesterday.



Meanwhile, the United National Freedom Front has also deposited money for the Negombo Pradeshiya Sabha in the Gampaha district.



Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has completed their cash deposits for the 11 LG institutions except for Kattankudy in the Batticaloa district, whilst United Congress Party deposited money for Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha yesterday.



In the meantime, National People’s Power (NPP) has placed cash deposits for all LG institutions in the Kurunegala district, according to the Election Commission.



Moreover, the commission also mentioned that 11 independent groups have completed their cash deposits for 11 LG institutions as of yesterday.