Over 2,000 dengue cases reported in first week of 2023

Over 2,000 dengue cases have been detected within the first week of 2023, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) reported.

Accordingly, a total of 2,142 dengue cases were reported between 02 and 07 January this year, with the highest number of cases being recorded in Gampaha, the NDCU revealed.

Gampaha recorded a shocking 440 cases within the week, while Colombo was not far behind, with a total of 433 dengue patients being identified.

Speaking with regard to the Northern and Eastern Provinces, the NDCU reported that Kalmunai had recorded 147 cases, while the Puttalam and Jaffna districts recorded a total of 433 and 128 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, it was also observed that a high percentage of dengue patients were detected within the Kalutara and Kandy districts, the NDCU added