Another suspect arrested over forcibly entering Rupavahini premises

The Cinnamon Gardens Police has arrested a suspect over the incident where a group of anti-government protesters had forcibly entered the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) premises in Colombo in July last year.

The suspect, identified as a 44-year-old resident of Kandy, was arrested last evening (10 Jan.), and is due to be presented before the court today (11 Jan.).



On 13 July 2022, a large number of anti-government protesters had stormed the state-owned media institution, forcing them to suspend transmission for a short period of time.

A total of five suspects were previously arrested and produced before the court in relation to the incident, Cinnamon Gadrens Police reported.