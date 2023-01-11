Nominations accepted to elect new BASL president and secretary

Nominations were accepted today (Jan 11) for the election of a new president and secretary for the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) for the 2023/2024 term.

It is learned that Attorney-at-Law Kaushalya Nawaratne would be elected as the BASL president and Attorney-at-Law Isuru Balapatabendi as BASL secretary.

Nawaratne and Balapatabendi would be elected as the BASL has not received any other nominations for these two positions.