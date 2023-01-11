Sri Lanka registers strong protest against Canadian sanctions on ex-presidents

January 11, 2023   02:00 pm

The government of Sri Lanka has decided to register its strong protest against the decision taken by the Canadian government to impose sanctions on two former Sri Lankan presidents and two members of the Sri Lanka Army.
 
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry has summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Daniel Bood to the Foreign Affairs Ministry today (Jan.11) in order to officially oppose the Canadian government’s move.

Sabri has expressed the deep regret of the Government on the announcement of unilateral sanctions brought against four individuals including two former Presidents by Canada, based on unsubstantiated allegations.

The government of Canada announced on Tuesday (Jan.10) that they have decided to impose sanctions on four Sri Lankans; former presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Staff Sergeant of Sri Lanka Army, Sunil Ratnayake and Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi.
 
The Canadian government has imposed the relevant sanctions over alleged human rights violations during the Sri Lankan civil war which lasted from 1983 to 2009.
 
Accordingly, the government of Canada further notified that the four Sri Lankans including the two former presidents will not be entitled to immigration or refugee protection within Canada.
 
Furthermore, they will not be allowed to engage in any sort of dealings with Canada, or its citizens.
 
The Canadian government also highlighted that any assets that the four Sri Lankans may hold in Canada would be frozen effectively.

