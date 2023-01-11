Top US National Security Council official calls on President

The US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South Asia, Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (Jan 11).

Laubacher has expressed appreciation of the United States for the economic recovery efforts being undertaken by President Wickremesinghe.

According to the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, who attended the meeting, said the 75-year partnership between the two countries, the support extended by the United States to the people of Sri Lanka in time of need, improving the global environment, shared values of democracy and promoting economic development were also taken up for discussion.