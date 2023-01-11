TNA discussions with President remain unfruitful - Sumanthiran

TNA discussions with President remain unfruitful - Sumanthiran

January 11, 2023   03:05 pm

Discussions between the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and President Ranil Wickremesinghe have ended unsuccessfully, TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran stated.

Sumanthiran explained that despite several assurances, the Government is yet to take any action with regard to solving the issues faced by the Tamil community presented by the party.

He explained that although discussions were held on the issues of missing persons, political prisoners and the release of lands, and the procedures through which each of these issues may be resolved, the matter still stands at the same place where it was before the said discussion.

Moreover, the TNA MP stated that during the meeting, the party representatives had also provided solutions to achieve a successful separation of powers issue pursuant to the constitution, however, these, too, did not receive a proper response.

“They said that they would get back to us within a week on the matter. We have decided that if they get back to us within a week, we would hold another meeting. Although we previously decided to meet again in around four days, however, due to the current conditions, there will be no meeting over the next few days”, Sumanthiran said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Letter directing to suspend accepting deposits for LG election recalled

Letter directing to suspend accepting deposits for LG election recalled

Letter directing to suspend accepting deposits for LG election recalled

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.11

Ada Derana Education organizes two more seminars for A/L students

Ada Derana Education organizes two more seminars for A/L students

SC upholds verdict against ex-Presidents Chief of Staff & ex-STC chairman

SC upholds verdict against ex-Presidents Chief of Staff & ex-STC chairman

World Bank says Sri Lanka's output expected to contract again in 2023

World Bank says Sri Lanka's output expected to contract again in 2023

Importing eggs not the solution, need to reduce production costs: Egg producers say

Importing eggs not the solution, need to reduce production costs: Egg producers say

Ten political parties hold talks on forming new alliance for LG election

Ten political parties hold talks on forming new alliance for LG election

Sri Lanka registers strong protest as Canada sanctions four including Gotabaya, Mahinda

Sri Lanka registers strong protest as Canada sanctions four including Gotabaya, Mahinda