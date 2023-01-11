TNA discussions with President remain unfruitful - Sumanthiran

Discussions between the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and President Ranil Wickremesinghe have ended unsuccessfully, TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran stated.

Sumanthiran explained that despite several assurances, the Government is yet to take any action with regard to solving the issues faced by the Tamil community presented by the party.

He explained that although discussions were held on the issues of missing persons, political prisoners and the release of lands, and the procedures through which each of these issues may be resolved, the matter still stands at the same place where it was before the said discussion.

Moreover, the TNA MP stated that during the meeting, the party representatives had also provided solutions to achieve a successful separation of powers issue pursuant to the constitution, however, these, too, did not receive a proper response.

“They said that they would get back to us within a week on the matter. We have decided that if they get back to us within a week, we would hold another meeting. Although we previously decided to meet again in around four days, however, due to the current conditions, there will be no meeting over the next few days”, Sumanthiran said.