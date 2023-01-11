10 parties to unite to form new political alliance

January 11, 2023   03:54 pm

A new political alliance under the name ‘Nidahas Janatha Sandhanaya’ (Freedom People’s Alliance) is scheduled to be announced, with the combined participation of 10 different political parties, including those representing the opposition.

Accordingly, it is reported that nearly 35 MPs will join the alliance, including former President Maithripala Sirisena, MPs Dullas Alaheppruma and Wimal Weerawansa, with 10 political parties, including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, the ‘Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya’ (Supreme Lanka Coalition) and the Freedom People’s Congress also collating. 

The would-be members met for a discussion about the formation of the alliance in Colombo yesterday (10 Jan.), with several MPs expressing their high hopes for the new political faction.

MP Dr. Nalaka Godahewa deemed the alliance a ‘very strong one’, being formed on behalf of the people.

