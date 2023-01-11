BASL slams attempts to interfere with elections as blatant attack on democracy

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) says any attempt to interfere with the exercise of the franchise and any attempt to prevent people from exercising their sovereign right to choose their representatives is a blatant attack on the rule of law and democracy of Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday (Jan 10) the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government, addressing a letter to all district secretaries, instructed them to suspend acceptance of deposits placed by the candidates of the local government (LG) election until further notice.

He had given the directives pursuant to a decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday.

The BASL, raising concerns about the matter, stressed that this move could result in the nomination process to the local authorities being brought to a standstill, thus effectively overturning the decision of the Returning Officers and the Elections Commissions to receive nominations, and thereafter conduct the elections.

The association said it is firmly of the view that the Elections Commission should be allowed to exercise its powers mandated under the Constitution and the law without interference, urging the President and the government to refrain from taking any steps which could be constructed as an interference with the independent functions of the election body and with the exercise of the franchise by the people.

The BASL called upon the chairman and members of the Elections Commission and all public officers to continue to act according to the Constitution and the law to ensure that the franchise of the people is protected.