Kanchana discusses renewable energy with top US official

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera met with the US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South Asia, Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher and US Ambassador Julie Chung today (11 Jan.), and discussed several matters of concern.

Accordingly, Wijesekera discussed the government’s plans with regard to reforms within the country’s energy sector, renewable energy and the challenges anticipated in this regard.

The financial and technical assistance required for the development of renewable energy in Sri Lanka was also discussed with Ambassador Chung and the visiting UN official.

Taking to Twitter in this regard, Ambassador Chung stated that the meeting also focused on how the ongoing partnership between the two nations, and the support shown towards the growth of renewable energy can address the island’s energy and climate goals.

“A consistent energy supply that meets the needs of citizens is critical for economic recovery”, the US Ambassador added.