The ‘Nidahas Janatha Sandhanaya’ (Freedom People’s Alliance), a new coalition with the combined participation of 10 different political parties, was launched a short while ago.

The novel party was ceremonially launched today (11 Jan.), at the Headquarters of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in Colombo 10.

Accordingly, 10 political parties, including the SLFP, the ‘Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya’ (Supreme Lanka Coalition) and the Freedom People’s Congress, collated to form the ‘Freedom People’s Alliance’, with the aim of jointly contesting for the upcoming Local Government elections.

A total of 35 MPs who entered Parliament under the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), including former President Maithripala Sirisena, Wimal Weerawasna, Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Priyadarshana Yapa are already part of the newly-formed alliance.