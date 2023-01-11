President discusses investment opportunities with Japans State Minister of Cabinet Office

President discusses investment opportunities with Japans State Minister of Cabinet Office

January 11, 2023   05:19 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (11 Jan.) met with the Japanese State Minister of the Cabinet Office, Satoshi Fujimaru, and discussed investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe met with Fujimaru, who was accompanied by a Japanese business delegation, at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the Head of State had discussed the investment opportunities currently available in the island nation, specifying several categories including hospitality, tourism, mining, and the training of Sri Lanka’s workforce.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Letter directing to suspend accepting deposits for LG election recalled

Letter directing to suspend accepting deposits for LG election recalled

Letter directing to suspend accepting deposits for LG election recalled

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.11

Ada Derana Education organizes two more seminars for A/L students

Ada Derana Education organizes two more seminars for A/L students

SC upholds verdict against ex-Presidents Chief of Staff & ex-STC chairman

SC upholds verdict against ex-Presidents Chief of Staff & ex-STC chairman

World Bank says Sri Lanka's output expected to contract again in 2023

World Bank says Sri Lanka's output expected to contract again in 2023

Importing eggs not the solution, need to reduce production costs: Egg producers say

Importing eggs not the solution, need to reduce production costs: Egg producers say

Ten political parties hold talks on forming new alliance for LG election

Ten political parties hold talks on forming new alliance for LG election

Sri Lanka registers strong protest as Canada sanctions four including Gotabaya, Mahinda

Sri Lanka registers strong protest as Canada sanctions four including Gotabaya, Mahinda