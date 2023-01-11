President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (11 Jan.) met with the Japanese State Minister of the Cabinet Office, Satoshi Fujimaru, and discussed investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe met with Fujimaru, who was accompanied by a Japanese business delegation, at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the Head of State had discussed the investment opportunities currently available in the island nation, specifying several categories including hospitality, tourism, mining, and the training of Sri Lanka’s workforce.