50-year-old shot dead in Panamure

A father of three, who was travelling on a motorcycle, has been shot dead in the Kempane area of Panamure this morning (Jan.11).

The 50-year-old victim, identified Raja Dayananda was returning home after dropping off his child at school, when he was shot, police said.

The shooting has been carried out at a bend in the road near two abandoned houses in Kempane.

Panamure Police mentioned that further investigations have been initiated to arrest the suspect involved in the shooting.