50-year-old shot dead in Panamure

50-year-old shot dead in Panamure

January 11, 2023   07:24 pm

A father of three, who was travelling on a motorcycle, has been shot dead in the Kempane area of Panamure this morning (Jan.11).

The 50-year-old victim, identified Raja Dayananda was returning home after dropping off his child at school, when he was shot, police said.

The shooting has been carried out at a bend in the road near two abandoned houses in Kempane.

Panamure Police mentioned that further investigations have been initiated to arrest the suspect involved in the shooting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Letter directing to suspend accepting deposits for LG election recalled

Letter directing to suspend accepting deposits for LG election recalled

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.11

Ada Derana Education organizes two more seminars for A/L students

Ada Derana Education organizes two more seminars for A/L students

SC upholds verdict against ex-Presidents Chief of Staff & ex-STC chairman

SC upholds verdict against ex-Presidents Chief of Staff & ex-STC chairman

World Bank says Sri Lanka's output expected to contract again in 2023

World Bank says Sri Lanka's output expected to contract again in 2023

Importing eggs not the solution, need to reduce production costs: Egg producers say

Importing eggs not the solution, need to reduce production costs: Egg producers say

Ten political parties hold talks on forming new alliance for LG election

Ten political parties hold talks on forming new alliance for LG election