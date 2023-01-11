Secretary General of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association calls on PM

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Steven Twig has paid a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister and Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Dinesh Gunawardena today (Jan. 11).

The Secretary-General, who arrived in the island yesterday (Jan.10) on an official visit, reportedly held a brief discussion with the Prime Minister.

Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, the Acting Secretary General of Parliament was also present at the occasion, the Department of Communications of Parliament said.