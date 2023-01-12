Census of cases within jurisdiction of Primary Courts Procedure Act to be conducted

Census of cases within jurisdiction of Primary Courts Procedure Act to be conducted

January 12, 2023   09:37 am

The Judicial Service Commission has decided to make a census of the cases falling within the jurisdiction of the Primary Courts Procedure Act.

Accordingly, a census of the cases pending in all the courts across the island by January 31 is scheduled to be done.

The Judicial Service Commission has informed all district judges of the island to conduct a physical census of the cases falling within the jurisdiction of the Primary Courts Procedure Act.

The commission has further notified that the relevant census reports should be submitted to the Judicial Service Commission on or before February 15.

