Kanchana discusses new tariff & renewable energy with CEB DGMs

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera met with officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) yesterday (11 Jan.), and discussed several matters of concern, including the proposed electricity tariff revision.

Accordingly, Wijesekera discussed the cost-reflective electricity tariff revision which was recently approved by the Cabinet with the Deputy General Managers of CEB yesterday, along with issues pertaining to the data and assumptions used to forecast the electricity generation and costs in this regard.

Meanwhile, the potential reduction of the costs incurred by CEB was also discussed, while plans for an uninterrupted supply of electricity were also focused on during the discussion.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister added that the generation of, and other relevant plans pertaining to the generation of renewable energy in Sri Lanka were also focused on.