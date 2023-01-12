President Ranil Wickremesinghe has held discussions with Wu Fulin, the Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China, via video conference.

During the discussion, President Wickremesinghe and the Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and Sri Lanka’s current debt issues, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted.

