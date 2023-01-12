President hold talks on debt issues with Chinas Exim Bank chief

President hold talks on debt issues with Chinas Exim Bank chief

January 12, 2023   10:38 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has held discussions with Wu Fulin, the Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China, via video conference.

During the discussion, President Wickremesinghe and the Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and Sri Lanka’s current debt issues, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted.

“On January 10, Wu Fulin, Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China, held a fruitful video conference with H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President and Minister of Finance of Sri Lanka, and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and Sri Lanka’s current debt issues”, it added.

