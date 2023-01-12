Person arrested with hidden fertilizer stocks

January 12, 2023   11:02 am

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an individual who was hiding a stock of fertilizers brought for free distribution to the farmers.

The suspect has been arrested yesterday (Jan.11) in a raid carried out by the Police STF at Helamulla, Demodara in the Kalugolla Police Division.

Police STF has also taken 12 bundles of 50kg Urea fertilizer and 536 cans of 01 liter Biogreen Farm type liquid fertilizer into custody, which were in possession of the suspect.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 57-year-old resident of the Beralapanathara area of Thalapalakanda.

He has been handed over to the Mahakalugolla Police Station for further investigations, according to the Police STF.

