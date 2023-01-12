Four Sri Lankans arrested in India over theft of over INR 5 million from car

Indian Police arrested four Sri Lankan nationals yesterday (11 Jan.), for allegedly stealing over 5.7 million Indian rupees from a car after breaking its window panes with a slingshot a fortnight ago.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for a criminal gang by the name of ‘Thak Thak’, based in Madangir Colony in South Delhi Indian media reported, adding that they reside in temporary shanties in Delhi and other states.

Police also recovered INR 4.6 million from the possession of the accused, as they are believed to have conducted multiple such thefts in the past.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that several raids had been conducted in different locations based on CCTV footage which was used to trace the thieves, assuring that the gang would be produced in court today (12 Jan.).

They had refrained from using mobile phones and other technical devices so as to evade being arrested, the Commissioner of Police stated.

Accordingly, one of the accused, identified as Murgan, a resident of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, was arrested from Delhi while in possession of INR 4 million, while the other three suspects, identified as Prakash and Suresh, residents of Madangir colony in Uttar Pradesh, and Suresh, a resident of New Delhi, were arrested from Lohian in Jalandhar.

Cash amounting to over INR 6 million were recovered from their possession, along with the slingshot used in the crime.

The accused had reportedly committed the crime on 29 December 2022, victimizing a Chandigarh-based scrap dealer by the name of Gupreet.

Police have also registered an FIR on a complaint filed by Gupreet’s employer against an unidentified person, the Hindustan Times reported.

Source - The Hindustan Times

- With input from agencies