Sathosa slashes prices of four essential food items

Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of four more essential food items with effect from yesterday (Jan. 11).

Accordingly, the price of Samba Rice has been reduced by Rs. 05 per kilogram, White Raw Rice (local) by Rs. 16, White Nadu Rice (local) by Rs. 07 and Wheat Flour by Rs. 05 per kilogram.

The new prices of the aforementioned commodities are as follows;

Samba Rice 1kg – Rs. 220

White Raw Rice (local) 1kg – Rs. 189

White Nadu Rice (local) 1kg – Rs. 198

Wheat Flour 1kg – Rs. 240