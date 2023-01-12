Police Spokesman denies allegations over Schaffter murder investigation

Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa has denied recent allegations that both, the Police and other related investigative agencies are being bribed by a ‘hidden hand’ to suppress the truth pertaining to the murder of famed businessman Dinesh Schaffter.

Speaking on Ada Derana’s ‘BIG FOCUS’ programme, Thalduwa asserted that if, in the event, such an attempt is made to conceal the truth, legal action will be taken against any such individual.

He further explained that comprehensive probes are currently underway into the death of Schaffter, emphasizing that Sri Lanka Police was not the only involved party in these investigations.

Accordingly, the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO), the Government Analyst, the Attorney General and the Judiciary are also directly involved in the probes, the Police Media Spokesman said.

Speaking with direct reference to the Police force involved in the ongoing investigations, Thalduwa added that several teams, including provincial divisions and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are also involved in the matter, highlighting that the investigations were a collective effort, thus making it unlikely for one party to have a stronghold on all these institutions.



“Therefore, we vehemently deny allegations that the Police are being bribed to suppress the truth. However, if we receive any kind of information in this regard, we will investigate into who may be behind such actions”, Thalduwa said.