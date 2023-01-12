President Ranil Wickremasinghe says that in order to protect the business community in the country, the possibility of a moratorium will be investigated and necessary relief will be provided.

Wickremesinghe revealed this while addressing an awards ceremony organized by the Women’s Chamber of Industry & Commerce in appreciation of women entrepreneurs, held at the Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo today (12 Jan.).

Accordingly, the Head of State said he has already instructed the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to take the necessary steps in this regard, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.