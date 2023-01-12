Adarsha Karadana released on bail

Adarsha Karadana, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (11 Jan.), has been released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, Karadana was released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each on the orders of Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis.

Karadana was arrested by the Police Computer Crimes Division of the CID yesterday over a complaint filed by the former Presidential Advisor, pertaining to a video released by her in which Marasinghe is allegedly seen sexually abusing her pet dog.

On 24 December, Marasinghe had filed a complaint with the CID against Karadana, accusing her of doctoring the video in question, which was widely circulated on social media, and attempting to defame him.

On 10 January, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court rejected a petition filed by Karadana on 03 January, requesting that she be released on anticipatory bail.

The petition was rejected on the grounds that allowing for such a petition to proceed would hinder the ongoing investigations into the accusations of beastiality levelled against Marasinghe.

Calling a media briefing along with SJB politician Hirunika Premachandra on 23 December, Karadana released a video of Marasinghe allegedly sexually abusing her pet dog.

Marasinghe subsequently vehemently denied the allegations, and went on to demand Rs. 1 billion from both Premachandra and Karadana for defamation.

Accordingly, notices were issued to both Premachandra and Karadana, demanding Rs. 500 million from the former, and Rs. 1 billion from the latter, over recent claims made by the duo at the aforementioned press conference.