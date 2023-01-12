Woman arrested with Ice and heroin worth Rs. 20 mn

Woman arrested with Ice and heroin worth Rs. 20 mn

January 12, 2023   05:04 pm

The Western Province – South Crimes Unit have arrested a woman in possession of a haul of ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) and heroin in the Dedigamuwa area of Hanwella.

Police have also taken custody of 520 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs and 202 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of around Rs. 20 million, an electric scale and three bank passbooks found in the possession of the arrested woman.

The stock of drugs were found inside her handbag, when the police had arrested and checked her, while she was returning to her home.

The arrested woman has been identified as ‘Nilu’, and is said to be connected to the drug network of Lalith Kannangara, who is allegedly involved in the recent shooting and killing of a shop owner in Hanwella and is currently hiding in Dubai.

Police revealed that the suspected woman has also aided and abetted in the shooting, where the shop owner was killed.

She will be produced before the courts, while officers of the Western Province – South Crimes Unit are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Kelanithissa Power Station to shut down today due to insufficient Naphtha stocks, claims trade union

Kelanithissa Power Station to shut down today due to insufficient Naphtha stocks, claims trade union

Groups demanding money from vehicles transporting tourist to Upper Diyaluma Waterfall

Groups demanding money from vehicles transporting tourist to Upper Diyaluma Waterfall

Several saw mills in Kalutara District on the brink of shutting down

Several saw mills in Kalutara District on the brink of shutting down

LG polls: SLPP places election deposits for Badulla District

LG polls: SLPP places election deposits for Badulla District

CEB chairman on the serious lack of funds to pay for coal shipments

CEB chairman on the serious lack of funds to pay for coal shipments

CID records statements from Malwatu and Asgiri Mahanayake Theros over Sepal Amarasinghe probe

CID records statements from Malwatu and Asgiri Mahanayake Theros over Sepal Amarasinghe probe

CBSL Governor urges China and India to reduce Sri Lanka's debts soon

CBSL Governor urges China and India to reduce Sri Lanka's debts soon