Woman arrested with Ice and heroin worth Rs. 20 mn

The Western Province – South Crimes Unit have arrested a woman in possession of a haul of ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) and heroin in the Dedigamuwa area of Hanwella.

Police have also taken custody of 520 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs and 202 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of around Rs. 20 million, an electric scale and three bank passbooks found in the possession of the arrested woman.

The stock of drugs were found inside her handbag, when the police had arrested and checked her, while she was returning to her home.

The arrested woman has been identified as ‘Nilu’, and is said to be connected to the drug network of Lalith Kannangara, who is allegedly involved in the recent shooting and killing of a shop owner in Hanwella and is currently hiding in Dubai.

Police revealed that the suspected woman has also aided and abetted in the shooting, where the shop owner was killed.

She will be produced before the courts, while officers of the Western Province – South Crimes Unit are conducting further investigations into the incident.