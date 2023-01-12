Namal slams Canadas double standards and hidden agendas

Namal slams Canadas double standards and hidden agendas

January 12, 2023   05:32 pm

MP Namal Rajapaksa has condemned the recent sanctions imposed by Canada against four Sri Lankan state officials, including two former Presidents, allegedly responsible for gross and systematic violations of human rights during Sri Lanka’s civil war.

While acknowledging that Canada has a sovereign right to decide such matters, the former Minister expressed his dissent towards the apparent ‘double standards’ and ‘hidden agendas’ adopted by Canada when assessing the facts in this regard.

“The LTTE recruited child-soldier, indiscriminately killed civillians and govt officials from all ethnicities. #LKA endured this atrocity for 3 decades”, Rajapaksa tweeted.

On 10 January, the Canadian government imposed sanction on former Presidents Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa, Staff Sergeant of Sri Lanka Army Sunil Ratnayake and Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi over alleged human rights violations during Sri Lanka’s civil war, which lasted from 1983 to 2009.

Accordingly, the government of Canada further notified that the four Sri Lankans including the two former presidents will not be entitled to immigration or refugee protection within Canada.
 
Furthermore, they will not be allowed to engage in any sort of dealings with Canada, or its citizens.
 
The Canadian government also highlighted that any assets that the four Sri Lankans may hold in Canada would be frozen effectively.

Yesterday (11 Jan.), Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Daniel Bood, to officially register Sri Lanka’s strong protest against the Canadian government’s move. 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Kelanithissa Power Station to shut down today due to insufficient Naphtha stocks, claims trade union

Kelanithissa Power Station to shut down today due to insufficient Naphtha stocks, claims trade union

Groups demanding money from vehicles transporting tourist to Upper Diyaluma Waterfall

Groups demanding money from vehicles transporting tourist to Upper Diyaluma Waterfall

Several saw mills in Kalutara District on the brink of shutting down

Several saw mills in Kalutara District on the brink of shutting down

LG polls: SLPP places election deposits for Badulla District

LG polls: SLPP places election deposits for Badulla District

CEB chairman on the serious lack of funds to pay for coal shipments

CEB chairman on the serious lack of funds to pay for coal shipments

CID records statements from Malwatu and Asgiri Mahanayake Theros over Sepal Amarasinghe probe

CID records statements from Malwatu and Asgiri Mahanayake Theros over Sepal Amarasinghe probe

CBSL Governor urges China and India to reduce Sri Lanka's debts soon

CBSL Governor urges China and India to reduce Sri Lanka's debts soon