MP Namal Rajapaksa has condemned the recent sanctions imposed by Canada against four Sri Lankan state officials, including two former Presidents, allegedly responsible for gross and systematic violations of human rights during Sri Lanka’s civil war.

While acknowledging that Canada has a sovereign right to decide such matters, the former Minister expressed his dissent towards the apparent ‘double standards’ and ‘hidden agendas’ adopted by Canada when assessing the facts in this regard.

“The LTTE recruited child-soldier, indiscriminately killed civillians and govt officials from all ethnicities. #LKA endured this atrocity for 3 decades”, Rajapaksa tweeted.

On 10 January, the Canadian government imposed sanction on former Presidents Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa, Staff Sergeant of Sri Lanka Army Sunil Ratnayake and Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi over alleged human rights violations during Sri Lanka’s civil war, which lasted from 1983 to 2009.

Accordingly, the government of Canada further notified that the four Sri Lankans including the two former presidents will not be entitled to immigration or refugee protection within Canada.



Furthermore, they will not be allowed to engage in any sort of dealings with Canada, or its citizens.



The Canadian government also highlighted that any assets that the four Sri Lankans may hold in Canada would be frozen effectively.

Yesterday (11 Jan.), Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Daniel Bood, to officially register Sri Lanka’s strong protest against the Canadian government’s move.