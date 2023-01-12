Kundasale PS member remanded over Sandagala theft

Kundasale PS member remanded over Sandagala theft

January 12, 2023   08:34 pm

The Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court today (12 Jan.) remanded Saliya Perera, a member of the Kundasale Pradheshiya Sabha (PS), belonging to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), and another individual in connection with the recent theft of the ‘Sandagala’ (moonstone) from the Uda Malwa (Upper Deck) Archaeological Reserve in  Kundasale.

Perera was remanded with another individual identified as Roshan Kandanagae, a resident of the Mahawala area in Kundasale, who is believed to have hidden the ‘Sandagala’ at his residence.

The duo have been remanded till 25 January.

Four persons have been arrested over the incident thus far, Sri Lanka Police reported, adding that more arrests are due to be made in this regard, while the three vehicles suspected to be involved in the incident have also been taken into police custody.

The artifact, however, is yet to be recovered.

The ‘Sandagala’ (moonstone) was stolen from the Uda Malwa (Upper Deck) Archaeological Reserve in  Kundasale on 14 December 2022, after a group broke into the museum.

Subsequently, the Archaeology Department had lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following which an investigation was launched.

Probes led to the arrest of the first suspect, identified as Dushan, in Kegalle, along with a Defender, while preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been in the seized vehicle at the museum at the time of the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Kelanithissa Power Station to shut down today due to insufficient Naphtha stocks, claims trade union

Kelanithissa Power Station to shut down today due to insufficient Naphtha stocks, claims trade union

Groups demanding money from vehicles transporting tourist to Upper Diyaluma Waterfall

Groups demanding money from vehicles transporting tourist to Upper Diyaluma Waterfall

Several saw mills in Kalutara District on the brink of shutting down

Several saw mills in Kalutara District on the brink of shutting down

LG polls: SLPP places election deposits for Badulla District

LG polls: SLPP places election deposits for Badulla District

CEB chairman on the serious lack of funds to pay for coal shipments

CEB chairman on the serious lack of funds to pay for coal shipments

CID records statements from Malwatu and Asgiri Mahanayake Theros over Sepal Amarasinghe probe

CID records statements from Malwatu and Asgiri Mahanayake Theros over Sepal Amarasinghe probe