US Ambassador Julie Chung and the US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South Asia, Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher met with two focus groups today (12 Jan.), discussing both, Sri Lanka’s economy and progress with regard to human rights.

In a meeting with representatives of Sri Lanka’s civil society, the Ambassador and the visiting official had discussed the measures taken thus far with regard to advancing a Sri Lanka in which the rights of all are valued.



Moreover, the pair of officials had also met with representatives of think tanks and international financial institutions in Sri Lanka.

Stating in a tweet that an expert opinion on Sri Lanka’s ongoing financial obligations is crucial to building a sustainable future, both, the Ambassador and Laubacher heard the group’s overall assessment of the current economic situation in Sri Lanka, and its subsequent impact on the country’s economy.