Police find one body in excavation for two missing persons

The body of an individual who had gone missing in November 2022 was recovered in Rambukkana today (12 Jan.), Police reported.

Accordingly, the body of an individual was recovered by the police today, after an excavation was launched in Rambukkana this evening to find the bodies of two persons who were reported missing in November 2022.

Speaking at a press conference, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that excavation was launched based on information received that the two persons had been murdered.

Two persons, identified as residents of Mawanella, were reported missing in November last year, following which an investigation was launched into the matter, based on complaints made by the relatives of the missing persons.

Initial investigations have revealed that the duo were murdered a group of persons over an ill-fated drug deal, Thalduwa stated.

He noted that although the Police have identified the suspects involved in the incident, no arrests have been made in this regard thus far.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by both, the Mawanella Police and the Crimes Division of the Kegalle Police.