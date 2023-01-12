The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Ethimale Police Station was arrested a short while ago (12 Jan.) in connection with the recent incident involving the large haul of cannabis from the residence of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moneragala.

On 09 January, Moneragala SSP, Sisira Kumara ,was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) for being in possession of over 650 cannabis plants and a metal detector.

It was later revealed that the plants had been prepared for drying at the SSP’s official residence.

Meanwhile, the Police Constable who was serving as the driver of SSP Sisira Kumara, a Police Sergeant who was on duty at his residence, another resident of the Monaragala area and two other individuals who were residing in the Egoda Uyana area of Moratuwa have also been arrested in relation to the incident.

Further investigations into the matter were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who were allowed to detain the arrestees until 13 January.