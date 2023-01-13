Former minister Reginald Cooray passes away

Former governor and minister Reginald Cooray has passed away at the age of 75, the Director of Nagoda Hospital confirmed.

He has served as a member of parliament, Minister of Mass Media, Minister of Minor Export Crop Promotion, Minister of Aviation, Deputy Minister of Justice, Chief Minister of Western Province, Governor of the Northern Province, the Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority and the Chairman of the state-run Sri Lanka Rupavahini Cooperation (SLRC).

Cooray, who crossed over to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) during the presidential election in 2019, was holding the position of the Kalutara District electoral organizer of the SLFP at the time of his demise.