Mainly fair weather expected over the island and sea areas

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island and the sea areas around the island.

However, cold weather can be expected in the early morning. Ground frost is possible in parts of Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, the winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be (20-35) kmph. The wind speed may increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.