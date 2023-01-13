Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station to shut down tomorrow

Kelanithissa Combined Cycle Power Station (KCCP) will have to be shut down between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. tomorrow (Jan 14) due to a shortage of naphtha, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

According to the CEB, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has provided only 1.1 million litres of naphtha for the operations of the power station, which is sufficient until tomorrow morning.

To avoid being shut down tomorrow, the power station is in need of 5.35 million litres of naphtha, which the CPC has not agreed to provide.