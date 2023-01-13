Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station to shut down tomorrow

Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station to shut down tomorrow

January 13, 2023   08:45 am

Kelanithissa Combined Cycle Power Station (KCCP) will have to be shut down between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. tomorrow (Jan 14) due to a shortage of naphtha, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

According to the CEB, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has provided only 1.1 million litres of naphtha for the operations of the power station, which is sufficient until tomorrow morning.

To avoid being shut down tomorrow, the power station is in need of 5.35 million litres of naphtha, which the CPC has not agreed to provide.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt will introduce new laws this year to empower women - President (English)

Govt will introduce new laws this year to empower women - President (English)

Govt will introduce new laws this year to empower women - President (English)

Qatar Charity reopens country office in Sri Lanka, pledges USD 11M in projects (English)

Qatar Charity reopens country office in Sri Lanka, pledges USD 11M in projects (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank urges China and India to reduce its debts (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank urges China and India to reduce its debts (English)

Five including ex-President Maithirpala ordered to pay compensation to Easter attack victims (English)

Five including ex-President Maithirpala ordered to pay compensation to Easter attack victims (English)

Agri. official in Ampara explains reason for parasite destroying paddy crops

Agri. official in Ampara explains reason for parasite destroying paddy crops

SLPP, SJB and NPP place deposits for Local Government elections

SLPP, SJB and NPP place deposits for Local Government elections

Election Commission issues statement on allocation of funds for LG polls

Election Commission issues statement on allocation of funds for LG polls

Kundasale PS member remanded over theft of 'Sandagala'

Kundasale PS member remanded over theft of 'Sandagala'