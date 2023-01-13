IGP interdicts Moneragala SSP over possession of cannabis haul

January 13, 2023   09:04 am

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moneragala who was recently arrested in connection with a large haul of cannabis from his official residence has been interdicted with effect from 10 January.

Accordingly, Moneragala SSP Sisira Kumara was interdicted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), effective from 10 January, Police Media Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa stated.

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Ethimale Police Station was also arrested last evening (12 Jan.) in connection with the incident.

On 09 January, Kumara was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) for being in possession of over 650 cannabis plants and a metal detector.

It was later revealed that  the plants had been prepared for drying at the SSP’s official residence.

Meanwhile, the Police Constable who was serving as the driver of SSP Sisira Kumara, a Police Sergeant who was on duty at his residence, another resident of the Monaragala area and two other individuals who were residing in the Egoda Uyana area of Moratuwa have also been arrested in relation to the incident.

Further investigations into the matter were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who were allowed to detain the arrestees until 13 January.

