Sri Lanka finalises regulations for offshore oil & gas exploration investments

January 13, 2023   11:41 am

The government has finalized new regulations and the legal framework to call expression of interest (EOI) for offshore oil and gas exploration investments in Sri Lanka.

Taking to Twitter, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera stated that the Petroleum Development Authority (PDASL) hopes to recommence work with suitable investors on the exploration of assets in about 900 blocks identified around the country.

