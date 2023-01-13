Woman at SL embassy safe house in Oman dies due to illness

Woman at SL embassy safe house in Oman dies due to illness

January 13, 2023   11:46 am

A Sri Lankan female who was sheltered in the safe house at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman has died while being treated for an illness at a hospital.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) reported that a female who was sheltered at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, who was expecting to depart back to the island, has died after being admitted to a hospital in the Arab nation due to an illness.

In October last year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched an investigation into a large-scale human trafficking syndicate that ‘auctions’ Sri Lankan women who were taken to Oman on the promise of jobs in the Arabian country, after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the complaints it received in this regard to the CID.

E. Kushan, the third secretary of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, was arrested in connection the incident on 29 December 2022 at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) based on the investigations conducted on a complaint filed by a woman who was victimized by him and a statement obtained from the second secretary of the embassy.

He was later granted bail on 13 December 2022 despite being accused of sexually harassing the Sri Lankan women, who were subjected to violence by their employers, staying at the safe house of belonging to the embassy, after Kushan pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt will introduce new laws this year to empower women - President (English)

Govt will introduce new laws this year to empower women - President (English)

Qatar Charity reopens country office in Sri Lanka, pledges USD 11M in projects (English)

Qatar Charity reopens country office in Sri Lanka, pledges USD 11M in projects (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank urges China and India to reduce its debts (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank urges China and India to reduce its debts (English)

Five including ex-President Maithirpala ordered to pay compensation to Easter attack victims (English)

Five including ex-President Maithirpala ordered to pay compensation to Easter attack victims (English)

Agri. official in Ampara explains reason for parasite destroying paddy crops

Agri. official in Ampara explains reason for parasite destroying paddy crops

SLPP, SJB and NPP place deposits for Local Government elections

SLPP, SJB and NPP place deposits for Local Government elections

Election Commission issues statement on allocation of funds for LG polls

Election Commission issues statement on allocation of funds for LG polls