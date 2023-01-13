Millions in cash at Presidents House: Court orders to obtain statement from Gotabaya

January 13, 2023   01:03 pm

The Fort Magistrate’s Court today (13 Jan.) ordered the Police Special Crimes Division to record a statement from former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pertaining to the millions of rupees in cash found at the President’s House during mass protests on 09 July 2022.

The money was found by protesters on the 09 July 2022, when they stormed the presidential residence during mass anti-government protests.

At least Rs. 17.5 million in cash was handed over to the Fort Police by the protesters who were at the presidential residence on that day, which was subsequently handed over to the Fort Magistrate’s Court three weeks later.

Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, however, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct an investigation into the delay by the police in handing over the money, stating that there was reasonable doubt as to why the Fort OIC delayed the matter.

