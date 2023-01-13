Commonwealth Parliamentary Association chief calls on President

Secretary-General of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Stephen Twigg has called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

Twigg, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, met with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry yesterday.

Accompanied by CPA’s Head of Strategy and Engagement Emily Davies, Twigg arrived on the island on Tuesday night (Jan 10).

During his visit, Twigg is expected to hold talks with the Speaker of Parliament, Leader of the House, Opposition Leader, parliamentary members and representatives of civil society organizations.