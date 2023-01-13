Police find second body in Rambukkana excavation for missing youths

The body of the second individual who had gone missing in November 2022 was recovered by the Kegalle Police this afternoon (13 Jan.).

Accordingly, the body was found buried underground, behind a house in Hurimaluwa, Rambukkana, which is said to be owned by a drug dealer residing in the area.

The first body was recovered last evening (12 Jan.), after an excavation was launched to find the bodies of two persons who were reported missing in November 2022, based on information received by the Police that the two individuals had been murdered over an ill-fated drug deal.

Two persons, identified as Mohammad Iqbal Mohammad Azhar and Mohammad Anwar Mohammad Arshad, residents of Kiringadeniya and Keraminiya Watta in Mawanella, were reported missing on 19 and 28 November last year, following which an investigation was launched into the matter, based on complaints made by the relatives of the missing persons.

During investigations into the matter by the Crimes Division of the Kegalle Police, a tip-off was received that the victims had been killed and buried behind the said drug dealers house.

The Kegalle Magistrates Court was then informed of the matter, after which an excavation was launched yesterday under the supervision of Kegalle Magistrate Wasana Nawaratne in the presence of the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) of the General Hospital in Kegalle.